Anche Pirlo intraprende la carriera da allenatore con la Juventus U23 e nel suo staff c’è anche un ex portiere della Fiorentina

Andrea Pirlo sarà il nuovo allenatore della Juventus U23. La Stampa ha anticipato anche quello che sarà lo staff del centrocampista campione del Mondo con la Nazionale azzurra nel 2006. Tra i nomi c’è anche quello di Cristiano Lupatelli, ex portiere della Fiorentina che dal 2018 si occupa della preparazione dei portieri alla Juventus U23. Con l’arrivo di Pirlo in panchina sarà confermato il suo ruolo da allenatore dei portieri.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments