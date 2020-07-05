Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Anche Pirlo intraprende la carriera da allenatore con la Juventus U23 e nel suo staff c’è anche un ex portiere della Fiorentina


Andrea Pirlo sarà il nuovo allenatore della Juventus U23. La Stampa ha anticipato anche quello che sarà lo staff del centrocampista campione del Mondo con la Nazionale azzurra nel 2006. Tra i nomi c’è anche quello di Cristiano Lupatelli, ex portiere della Fiorentina che dal 2018 si occupa della preparazione dei portieri alla Juventus U23. Con l’arrivo di Pirlo in panchina sarà confermato il suo ruolo da allenatore dei portieri.

