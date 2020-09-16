Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Borja Valero: “Otto anni fa arrivai con i dubbi di chi affronta una nuova vita, oggi torno con la certezza di essere a Casa”


Dopo giorni di attesa è arrivata l’ufficialità: Borja Valero Iglesias, per tutti “Il Sindaco” a Firenze, è tornato in città. Tramite il proprio profila Instagram, il todocampista spagnolo ha espresso così tutta la sua gioia: “Otto anni fa arrivai con i dubbi di chi affronta una nuova vita, in una nuova città, in un nuovo Paese. Oggi torno con la consapevolezza e l’assoluta certezza di essere a Casa”.

