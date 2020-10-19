Cavasin: “Ai miei tempi quando un allenatore arrivava a Firenze doveva avere il doppiopetto. Si viveva a un livello altissimo”

L’ex allenatore della Fiorentina Alberto Cavasin ha parlato a TMW Radio ricordando la sua esperienza in riva all’Arno: “Era un progetto ambizioso, una città splendida e anche un ambiente importante che fino a pochi mesi prima aveva visto dei campioni, che poi avrebbe rivisto a breve. Io ho vissuto quei due-tre anni, un piccolo ponte tra il grande prestigio e quello nuovo. Si viveva nel top, quando un allenatore arrivava lì doveva mettersi il doppiopetto”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments