Cavasin: “Ai miei tempi quando un allenatore arrivava a Firenze doveva avere il doppiopetto. Si viveva a un livello altissimo”


L’ex allenatore della Fiorentina Alberto Cavasin ha parlato a TMW Radio ricordando la sua esperienza in riva all’Arno: “Era un progetto ambizioso, una città splendida e anche un ambiente importante che fino a pochi mesi prima aveva visto dei campioni, che poi avrebbe rivisto a breve. Io ho vissuto quei due-tre anni, un piccolo ponte tra il grande prestigio e quello nuovo. Si viveva nel top, quando un allenatore arrivava lì doveva mettersi il doppiopetto”.

