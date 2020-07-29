Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Condò: “La Fiorentina con l’organico che ha dovrebbe smetterla di festeggiare salvezze”


Su La Gazzetta dello Sport di oggi, pubblicato un editoriale su questo campionato a firma Paolo Condò. Il giornalista, tra le altre cose, scrive: “La Fiorentina con quell’organico dovrebbe smetterla di festeggiare salvezze. Mica tutti devono puntare allo scudetto, ci mancherebbe; ma questa è una fase storica in cui ciascuno dichiara un traguardo ultraminimo, pavido davanti a critiche che comunque arriveranno. Mentre se giochi per vincere – a qualunque livello – quando arrivi secondo non sei il primo dei perdenti”.

Hesanka
Hesanka
54 minuti fa

For some people reaching a minimal goal is sufficient. But what they don’t realize is that the fans want more than salvation. We have seen very skillful players in the team in the last two seasons but the department that lacked the most is the right coach. The team NEEDS the right coach to give the boys the correct mentality to win and want to win every game they have. Salvation is a loser’s goal.

Weinemaker
Weinemaker
1 ora fa

Sciacallo.

Anonimo Bancario
Anonimo Bancario
1 ora fa

Ha detto il giusto. Negli ultimi due anni siamo stati il peggior club del mondo. Con le nostre risorse l atalanta avrebbe vinto uno scudetto, pure la Lazio.

