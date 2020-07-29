Condò: “La Fiorentina con l’organico che ha dovrebbe smetterla di festeggiare salvezze”

Su La Gazzetta dello Sport di oggi, pubblicato un editoriale su questo campionato a firma Paolo Condò. Il giornalista, tra le altre cose, scrive: “La Fiorentina con quell’organico dovrebbe smetterla di festeggiare salvezze. Mica tutti devono puntare allo scudetto, ci mancherebbe; ma questa è una fase storica in cui ciascuno dichiara un traguardo ultraminimo, pavido davanti a critiche che comunque arriveranno. Mentre se giochi per vincere – a qualunque livello – quando arrivi secondo non sei il primo dei perdenti”.

