Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Chiesa, i nervi scoperti

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio leggiamo questo titolo: “Chiesa i nervi scoperti”. Sommario: “Il gesto di contestazione dopo l’assist a Cutrone fa discutere Firenze e divide i tifosi: con ce l’aveva l’attaccante viola? Escluso un attacco a Iachini: il loro rapporto è ancora buono”. A pagina 15 leggiamo: “Chiesa con chi ce l’hai”. Sottotitolo: “Fa discutere quel dito indice appoggiato al naso per zittire qualcuno dopo il gol di Cutrone“. Presente anche un editoriale intitolato: “Federico a metà strada”. Infine leggiamo: “E Cutrone si prende tutta la viola”.
