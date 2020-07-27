Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: La Fiorentina accusa


In prima pagina, sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, si legge: “La Fiorentina accusa”. All’interno del giornale si parla della partita a pagina 14: “Due rigori lanciano la Roma. Furia Viola”. Nella pagina successiva spazio alla moviola: “Il rigore? Chiffi tocca il pallone e doveva fermare”. A pagina 17 spazio ancora alle lamentele per la direzione arbitrale: “La Fiorentina urla: ‘E’ una vergogna”.

