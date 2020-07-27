Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: La Fiorentina accusa

In prima pagina, sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, si legge: “La Fiorentina accusa”. All’interno del giornale si parla della partita a pagina 14: “Due rigori lanciano la Roma. Furia Viola”. Nella pagina successiva spazio alla moviola: “Il rigore? Chiffi tocca il pallone e doveva fermare”. A pagina 17 spazio ancora alle lamentele per la direzione arbitrale: “La Fiorentina urla: ‘E’ una vergogna”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments