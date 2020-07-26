Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Del Piero: “Difficile scegliere il mio gol più bello, ma dico quello contro la Fiorentina nel 1994”


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

L’ex capitano della Juventus Alessandro Del Piero ha rilasciato un’intervista all’Huffington Post, parlando anche della sua carriera da calciatore. Nel ricordare il gol più bello che ha segnato, purtroppo, ha citato anche la Fiorentina, che nel lontano 1994 fu vittima di un capolavoro di Del Piero. Queste le sue parole: “Il mio gol più bello? Da parte mia è difficile scegliere, ma lo hanno fatto gli altri. Si tratta del 3-2 alla Fiorentina del 1994, gol simbolo per me ed apripista dei successi della mia squadra”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x