Del Piero: “Difficile scegliere il mio gol più bello, ma dico quello contro la Fiorentina nel 1994”

L’ex capitano della Juventus Alessandro Del Piero ha rilasciato un’intervista all’Huffington Post, parlando anche della sua carriera da calciatore. Nel ricordare il gol più bello che ha segnato, purtroppo, ha citato anche la Fiorentina, che nel lontano 1994 fu vittima di un capolavoro di Del Piero. Queste le sue parole: “Il mio gol più bello? Da parte mia è difficile scegliere, ma lo hanno fatto gli altri. Si tratta del 3-2 alla Fiorentina del 1994, gol simbolo per me ed apripista dei successi della mia squadra”.
