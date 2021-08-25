Due ufficialità in pochi minuti dopo la porta in faccia della Fiorentina: così i top club europei dimenticano Vlahovic

In pochi minuti sono arrivate due importanti ufficialità: Matheus Cunha è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atletico Madrid e Harry Kane rimarrà al Tottenham. I due top club europei ci avevano provato nelle scorse settimane per l’attaccante della Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic, ma trovando l’invalicabile muro eretto dalla Fiorentina. Così gli spagnoli hanno ripiegato sul brasiliano ormai ex Herta Berlino e e gli Spurs hanno avuto la conferma della permanenza del bomber Harry Kane, dopo che le voci di mercato lo vedevano vicino al Manchester City.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1

— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021