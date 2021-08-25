Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Due ufficialità in pochi minuti dopo la porta in faccia della Fiorentina: così i top club europei dimenticano Vlahovic

|

In pochi minuti sono arrivate due importanti ufficialità: Matheus Cunha è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atletico Madrid e Harry Kane rimarrà al Tottenham. I due top club europei ci avevano provato nelle scorse settimane per l’attaccante della Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic, ma trovando l’invalicabile muro eretto dalla Fiorentina. Così gli spagnoli hanno ripiegato sul brasiliano ormai ex Herta Berlino e e gli Spurs hanno avuto la conferma della permanenza del bomber Harry Kane, dopo che le voci di mercato lo vedevano vicino al Manchester City.

