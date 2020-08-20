Fiorentina-Empoli: La tavola è già stata imbandita. E il primo obiettivo degli azzurri è un calciatore viola

L’Empoli ha trovato l’allenatore per la prossima stagione (Alessio Dionisi, che si è liberato dal Venezia) e adesso può pensare al proprio mercato. E il primo obiettivo degli azzurri è un giocatore della Fiorentina: Szymon Zurkowski. Lo scrive Il Tirreno dove si legge anche che la tavola coi viola è stata già imbandita. Sul piatto potrebbero finirci altri prospetti interessanti come il terzino Terzic, il centrale Ranieri o l’attaccante Gori.
