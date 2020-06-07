La Fiorentina non perde di vista Thuram: osservazione continuativa e offerta pronta per il Borussia Mönchengladbach

Secondo quanto riferito tramite Twitter da FootballTransfer i dirigenti della Fiorentina avrebbero visionato in TV venerdì sera attentamente la gara contro il Friburgo di Marcus Thuram, attaccante del Borussia Mönchengladbach e figlio d’arte dell’ex difensore di Parma e Juventus Lilian. L’interesse dei viola per il giocatore classe ’97 sembra essere sempre più forte, tanto da poter arrivare ad offrire al club di Bundesliga una cifra tra i 30 e 35 milioni di euro.
I wonder why we’re being linked to Thuram (although I like it, he’s a really good player). It all really depends on two things – the first is whether or not Chiesa is sold, and the second is who will be the coach next season and what formation he’ll use. It’s really dumb to buy a winger if you’re not going to use him in his best position.