Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola

banner mobile da riattivare






La Gazzetta dello Sport: Commisso resta lontano ma vede tutto


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

Per trovare la Fiorentina su La Gazzetta dello Sport bisogna andare a pagina 15: “Commisso bloccato negli Usa: ‘Sono con voi’” e in sommario: “Il patron promette: ‘Tornerò presto in Italia’. E intanto si complimenta con le ragazze viola per la Champions”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x