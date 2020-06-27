La Gazzetta dello Sport: Commisso resta lontano ma vede tutto

Per trovare la Fiorentina su La Gazzetta dello Sport bisogna andare a pagina 15: “Commisso bloccato negli Usa: ‘Sono con voi’” e in sommario: “Il patron promette: ‘Tornerò presto in Italia’. E intanto si complimenta con le ragazze viola per la Champions”.
