La Gazzetta dello Sport: Il casting del regista

Su La Gazzetta dello Sport c’è un unico titolo dedicato alla Fiorentina, a pagina 20: “Fiorentina senza Ribery. Debutta Callejon da punta e Pulgar torna regista”.
