La Nazione: Un altro gol realizzato da Commisso

Nella cronaca di Firenze de La Nazione leggiamo stamani: “Casa Viola, un altro gol per Rocco”. Sottotitolo: “Via libera alla variante urbanistica in Consiglio comunale: entro fine anno il permesso a costruire”. In prima pagina dell’inserto sportivo invece c’è: “Un attacco sotto tiro”. A pagina 4 viene ripreso il tema: “Attacco viola: cercasi gol o sarà rivoluzione”. In taglio basso: “Commisso ha blindato Iachini: “Sta facendo un buon lavoro”. A pagina 5 troviamo: “Il numero 10, i gol, i sorrisi: Firenze si gode Castrovilli”. In taglio basso si guarda al match di domani: “Arriva la coppa: tocca a Terracciano e Duncan”.

