De Paul Fiorentina Udinese
Foto: Luca Fanfani/Fiorentinanews.com

Radrizzani: "Per De Paul ci avevamo provato anche noi del Leeds. Alla fine credo rimarrà all'Udinese"


Alla trasmissione radio Tutti Convocati su Radio24 è intervenuto il presidente del Leeds Andrea Radrizzani. Il club inglese aveva seguito da vicino anche l’obiettivo della Fiorentina Rodrigo De Paul, queste le sue parole a riguardo: “A De Paul ci abbiamo pensato, ma alla fine credo non lo prenderà nessuno e rimarrà a Udine”.

