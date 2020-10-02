Radrizzani: “Per De Paul ci avevamo provato anche noi del Leeds. Alla fine credo rimarrà all’Udinese”

Alla trasmissione radio Tutti Convocati su Radio24 è intervenuto il presidente del Leeds Andrea Radrizzani. Il club inglese aveva seguito da vicino anche l’obiettivo della Fiorentina Rodrigo De Paul, queste le sue parole a riguardo: “A De Paul ci abbiamo pensato, ma alla fine credo non lo prenderà nessuno e rimarrà a Udine”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments