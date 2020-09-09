Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Repubblica Firenze edicola Fiorentina

Repubblica: Assalto alla difesa della Fiorentina


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

Nell’edizione di Firenze de La Repubblica, presente un pezzo di mercato sulla Fiorentina, intitolato: “Assalto alla difesa ma la società ha blindato tutti”. Sottotitolo: “Pezzella e Milenkovic sono corteggiati da grandi squadre per ora il club resiste, ma il mercato è ancora lungo”. Troviamo anche un trafiletto: “Il nuovo acquisto Bonaventura è già a Firenze, visite mediche e firma sul contratto”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x