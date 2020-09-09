Repubblica: Assalto alla difesa della Fiorentina

Nell’edizione di Firenze de La Repubblica, presente un pezzo di mercato sulla Fiorentina, intitolato: “Assalto alla difesa ma la società ha blindato tutti”. Sottotitolo: “Pezzella e Milenkovic sono corteggiati da grandi squadre per ora il club resiste, ma il mercato è ancora lungo”. Troviamo anche un trafiletto: “Il nuovo acquisto Bonaventura è già a Firenze, visite mediche e firma sul contratto”.
