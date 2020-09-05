Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Repubblica: Bonaventura e il ritardo dei sei anni


Sull’edizione locale di Repubblica, si parla di Fiorentina a pagina 11: “Bonaventura, scusate il ritardo. L’accordo è vicino” e in sommario: “L’ex Milan doveva arrivare nel 2014, ora da svincolato può firmare per i viola: la trattativa con Raiola”.

