UFFICIALE: Benassi si trasferisce all’Hellas Verona. I dettagli

La notizia era nell’aria da alcuni giorni, adesso è ufficiale. Tramite un comunicato sul suo sito l’Hellas Verona FC comunica di aver acquisito a titolo temporaneo dalla Fiorentina, con diritto di opzione per l’acquisizione definitiva, le prestazioni sportive del centrocampista Marco Benassi. Il giocatore, arrivato a Firenze nel 2017, lascia così la maglia viola per vestire quella dei gialloblù allenati da Ivan Juric.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments