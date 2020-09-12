Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Benassi Fiorentina Atalanta

UFFICIALE: Benassi si trasferisce all’Hellas Verona. I dettagli


La notizia era nell’aria da alcuni giorni, adesso è ufficiale. Tramite un comunicato sul suo sito l’Hellas Verona FC comunica di aver acquisito a titolo temporaneo dalla Fiorentina, con diritto di opzione per l’acquisizione definitiva, le prestazioni sportive del centrocampista Marco Benassi. Il giocatore, arrivato a Firenze nel 2017, lascia così la maglia viola per vestire quella dei gialloblù allenati da Ivan Juric.

