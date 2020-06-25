Castillo: “Ho fatto parte di una delle migliori Fiorentine della storia. Anche Jovetic faceva fatica a trovare spazio e io…”

Durante il programma “Taca La Marca” in onda su Radio Musica Television è intervenuto Ignacio Castillo, ex attaccante della Fiorentina. Sulla sua esperienza a Firenze ha detto: “Non è stata felice dal punto di vista calcistico ma è stato molto bello far parte di una delle migliori Fiorentine della storia che si è imposta anche in Europa giocando grandi incontri. Anche se ho giocato poco sono fiero di aver fatto parte di quella grande squadra, anche Jovetic faceva fatica a trovare spazio”.

0 0 vote Article Rating