Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola

banner mobile da riattivare






Castillo Fiorentina

Castillo: “Ho fatto parte di una delle migliori Fiorentine della storia. Anche Jovetic faceva fatica a trovare spazio e io…”


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

Durante il programma “Taca La Marca” in onda su Radio Musica Television è intervenuto Ignacio Castillo, ex attaccante della Fiorentina. Sulla sua esperienza a Firenze ha detto: “Non è stata felice dal punto di vista calcistico ma è stato molto bello far parte di una delle migliori Fiorentine della storia che si è imposta anche in Europa giocando grandi incontri. Anche se ho giocato poco sono fiero di aver fatto parte di quella grande squadra, anche Jovetic faceva fatica a trovare spazio”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x