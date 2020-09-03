Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Il Lipsia si defila per un attaccante seguito anche dalla Fiorentina, ma non molla… Vlahovic!


Secondo quanto riportato stamattina da Bild.de, quotidiano tedesco, il Lipsia si sarebbe fatto da parte per Alexander Sørloth, attaccante seguito anche dalla Fiorentina. Per i tedeschi arrivati in semifinale di Champions il prezzo del giocatore sarebbe esagerato e starebbero puntando nuovi obiettivi. Tra questi c’è anche Dusan Vlahovic, che però Iachini avrebbe messo fuori dal mercato. Insieme al lui sulla lista del Lipsia c’è anche Bruno Petkovic della Dinamo Zagabria, considerate alternative più economiche a Sørloth.

