Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola

banner mobile da riattivare






Chiesa Ribery Castrovilli esultanza Fiorentina

Il vecchio leader pronto a riportare sulla terra due giovani tra le nuvole


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

La Nazione scrive che sarà ancora Franck Ribery, per la quarta volta di fila, ovviamente impensabile per 90 minuti interi, l’anziano leader totale a cui Iachini si affida per risvegliare quei due talentuosi giovani giocatori, Chiesa su tutti, apparsi in tilt contro il Sassuolo. Federico deve battere il suo record di reti (sei) mentre Castrovilli dovrà imparare a gestirsi meglio per scacciare la brutta prestazione di mercoledì.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x