Il vecchio leader pronto a riportare sulla terra due giovani tra le nuvole

La Nazione scrive che sarà ancora Franck Ribery, per la quarta volta di fila, ovviamente impensabile per 90 minuti interi, l’anziano leader totale a cui Iachini si affida per risvegliare quei due talentuosi giovani giocatori, Chiesa su tutti, apparsi in tilt contro il Sassuolo. Federico deve battere il suo record di reti (sei) mentre Castrovilli dovrà imparare a gestirsi meglio per scacciare la brutta prestazione di mercoledì.

