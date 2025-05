Tempo di premiazioni, il The Athletic non ha dubbi: l'MVP di questa Serie A gioca nella Fiorentina

Serie A Player of the Season 2024/25



🥇 Moise Kean | Fiorentina



The 25-year-old Italy international has matured, been consistent and is fulfilling his potential. The numbers don't lie: 27 goals for club and country, Kean has made his mark in big games for both.