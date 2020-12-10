Amrabat non va? I dati dicono il contrario!

La Fiorentina, come ogni mese, ha pubblicato la performance mensile. Per Novembre, il calciatore che ha dato il meglio a livello atletico è stato Sofyan Amrabat con 346 minuti giocati, 11,16 km giocati a partita ed una velocità massima di 33.7 km/h. Statistiche importanti per un calciatore che sicuramente non ha certo brillato come nella scorsa stagione. Vedremo quanto farà, intanto i dati statistici fanno ben sperare.

🎖️ ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE OF THE MONTH ⏱ Minuti giocati: 346

🏁 Km percorsi a partita: 11,16 Km

⚡ Velocità massima: 33,7 Km/h L’Athletic Performance of the Month di Novembre è di Amrabat!#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #AthleticPerformanceOfTheMonth by #4PlusNutrition 🔋 pic.twitter.com/ttD5vJ89lj — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) December 10, 2020