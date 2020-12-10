Amrabat non va? I dati dicono il contrario!

La Fiorentina, come ogni mese, ha pubblicato la performance mensile. Per Novembre, il calciatore che ha dato il meglio a livello atletico è stato Sofyan Amrabat con 346 minuti giocati, 11,16 km giocati a partita ed una velocità massima di 33.7 km/h. Statistiche importanti per un calciatore che sicuramente non ha certo brillato come nella scorsa stagione. Vedremo quanto farà, intanto i dati statistici fanno ben sperare.
🎖️ ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE OF THE MONTH
⏱ Minuti giocati: 346
🏁 Km percorsi a partita: 11,16 Km
⚡ Velocità massima: 33,7 Km/h
L’Athletic Performance of the Month di Novembre è di Amrabat!#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #AthleticPerformanceOfTheMonth by #4PlusNutrition 🔋 pic.twitter.com/ttD5vJ89lj
Non è lui ma è la squadra che non gira e nel vortice tira dentro anche lui che la sua parte la stà facendo.
It’s not his fault that the team is not working. He certainly puts the effort in and he gives all he can. Forza Sofyan, I hope the next DS gives you a better team to play with.