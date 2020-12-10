Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Amrabat Dazn Milan Fiorentina

Amrabat non va? I dati dicono il contrario!


 | Pubblicato in: News | 2 commenti

La Fiorentina, come ogni mese, ha pubblicato la performance mensile. Per Novembre, il calciatore che ha dato il meglio a livello atletico è stato Sofyan Amrabat con 346 minuti giocati, 11,16 km giocati a partita ed una velocità massima di 33.7 km/h. Statistiche importanti per un calciatore che sicuramente non ha certo brillato come nella scorsa stagione. Vedremo quanto farà, intanto i dati statistici fanno ben sperare.

 

Stefanoviola
1 ora fa

Non è lui ma è la squadra che non gira e nel vortice tira dentro anche lui che la sua parte la stà facendo.

Hesanka
1 ora fa

It’s not his fault that the team is not working. He certainly puts the effort in and he gives all he can. Forza Sofyan, I hope the next DS gives you a better team to play with.

