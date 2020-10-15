Benedetto Ferrara: “La Fiorentina può arrivare settima al termine del campionato. Con lo Spezia serve una vittoria a tutti i costi e su Vlahovic dico che…”

Il giornalista Benedetto Ferrara a Lady Radio ha parlato delle ambizioni viola ma non solo: “Secondo me la Fiorentina potrebbe arrivare nona alla fine del girone di andata e settima al termine del campionato. Coppa Italia? Penso che i viola possano arrivare in semifinale. Rebic? Lasciamo stare, è uno di quei tormentoni incredibili. La Fiorentina con lo Spezia deve vincere, sembra banale dirlo ma è così. Lirola è un grande investimento per la Fiorentina, è chiaro che nel 3-5-2 è un po’ sacrificato. Questa è probabilmente una squadra costruita per altri moduli. Vlahovic è un calciatore dal futuro assicurato e la Fiorentina deve puntare sul serbo. Chiesa e Sousa? Il tecnico portoghese fu lungimirante con lui”.

