Condò: “La Fiorentina maneggia una qualità da coltivare con coraggio”

La prima giornata di campionato ci ha presentato una Fiorentina che ha vinto, con merito, contro il Torino. Un 1-0 forse troppo striminzito per quello che abbiamo visto in campo (specialmente nel secondo tempo) ma che ha fatto maturare impressioni positive ai vari analisti. Per esempio, il giornalista Paolo Condò scrive sui viola stamani su La Repubblica: “La Fiorentina maneggia una qualità da coltivare con coraggio”. Insomma, le premesse buone ci sono, i viola potrebbero essere la sorpresa di questo campionato.
