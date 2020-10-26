Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Corriere dello Sport-Stadio edicola Fiorentina

Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Castronomico!


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Castronomico”. Sommario: “Fiorentina, regalo a Rocco per i 45 anni di matrimonio. La mezzala incanta: già quattro i gol e dedica a Ribery. Ma Okaka spaventa la difesa. Iachini: “C’è più fiducia”. A pagina 10 l’apertura è per: “Castrovilli cose da dieci”. A pagina 11 sempre su Castrovilli: “La prodezza per Mancini, la dedica è per Ribery”. A pagina 12 leggiamo: “Rocco-Iachini, no al divorzio”. In taglio basso le parole di Biraghi: “Siamo tutti con lui” (inteso come Iachini).

