Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Commisso deluso da Iachini per la gestione del caso Chiesa

In prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, c’è il titolo: “Iachini è a rischio”. Sommario: “Sarri la grande suggestione di Commisso, in corsa anche Spalletti. Il presidente viola deluso dal tecnico per la gestione del caso Chiesa. Nuovo allenatore: è già iniziato un altro casting”. A pagina 21 viene ripreso il tema della prima: “Iachini a rischio, c’è l’ipotesi Sarri”. Sottotitolo: “In lizza anche Spalletti già vicino al club viola a gennaio scorso”. Di spalla: “Callejon e Pulgar verso l’impiego a tempo pieno”. In taglio basso: “Fiorentina, l’attacco va in rete con il contagocce”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments