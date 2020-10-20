Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Commisso deluso da Iachini per la gestione del caso Chiesa

In prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, c’è il titolo: “Iachini è a rischio”. Sommario: “Sarri la grande suggestione di Commisso, in corsa anche Spalletti. Il presidente viola deluso dal tecnico per la gestione del caso Chiesa. Nuovo allenatore: è già iniziato un altro casting”. A pagina 21 viene ripreso il tema della prima: “Iachini a rischio, c’è l’ipotesi Sarri”. Sottotitolo: “In lizza anche Spalletti già vicino al club viola a gennaio scorso”. Di spalla: “Callejon e Pulgar verso l’impiego a tempo pieno”. In taglio basso: “Fiorentina, l’attacco va in rete con il contagocce”.

