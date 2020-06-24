Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Il fenomeno viola

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Ribery, fenomeno viola“. Sommario: “FR7 tutto cuore e altruismo contro il Brescia: ecco perché un campione come lui può dare ancora tantissimo ai giovani talenti della Fiorentina. A pagina 24 leggiamo: “Ribery, così rinasce un campione“. Di spalla l’editoriale: “Ecco FR7 l’opposto di CR7”. In breve: “Stop di due turni per Caceres, uno per Chiesa“.
