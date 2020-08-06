Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Di Gennaro: “Chiesa è un falso problema, se dovesse rimanere il suo contratto verrà ritoccato. Mi fido di Commisso e mi aspetto un mercato importante”


L’ex calciatore della Fiorentina Antonio Di Gennaro ha parlato così a TMW: “Chiesa? Per me è un falso problema: il giocatore ha anche finito bene il campionato, ritrovando smalto nel ruolo di esterno a tutta fascia nel 3-5-2. Non credo sia un goleador, magari potrà migliorare: deve capire lui se vuole rimanere, comunque dovranno arrivare dei soldi. Non so se sono ancora quelli di un anno fa, se dovesse rimanere, alle cifre proposte si parla comunque di un contratto bello alto. Ci sono poi altre situazioni non delineate, dal centro sportivo allo stadio, che devono essere risolte. Io mi fido di Commisso, ci vorrà una campagna acquisti importante, per fare una squadra da Europa League”.

