E Dalbert intanto torna ufficialmente in Ligue 1

Tramite un comunicato ufficiale il Rennes comunica di aver raggiunto l’accordo con l’Inter per l’approdo in prestito di Dalbert, il terzino che ha vestito la maglia della Fiorentina la scorsa stagione e arrivato nell’operazione di scambio che aveva riportato Cristiano Biraghi in nerazzurro. Di seguito il testo pubblicato dal club francese: “Stade Rennais F.C. e Inter hanno raggiunto un accordo sul prestito di una stagione per il terzino sinistro brasiliano Dalbert Henrique. Il 27enne conosce già il campionato francese dopo aver giocato 40 partite con il Nizza quattro anni fa”.

