Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






E Dalbert intanto torna ufficialmente in Ligue 1


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

Tramite un comunicato ufficiale il Rennes comunica di aver raggiunto l’accordo con l’Inter per l’approdo in prestito di Dalbert, il terzino che ha vestito la maglia della Fiorentina la scorsa stagione e arrivato nell’operazione di scambio che aveva riportato Cristiano Biraghi in nerazzurro. Di seguito il testo pubblicato dal club francese: “Stade Rennais F.C. e Inter hanno raggiunto un accordo sul prestito di una stagione per il terzino sinistro brasiliano Dalbert Henrique. Il 27enne conosce già il campionato francese dopo aver giocato 40 partite con il Nizza quattro anni fa”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x