FOTO: Lo stadio di Commisso diventa un’ospedale anti Covid-19

Rocco Commisso continua ad essere in prima linea per la lotta al Coronavirus. Lo stadio della Columbia University, intitolato al presidente della Fiorentina, cambierà la sua funzione durante questo periodo e diventerà un ospedale per fronteggiare l’emergenza Covid-19. Ecco il tweet pubblicato dai profili social della società viola:

Every year in the winter, @Columbia erects a Bubble Dome of 92,000 square feet on top of the field of the Rocco B Commisso Soccer Stadium.

Today, the Bubble will be converted to a field hospital for #COVID19 patients 🙌👏 https://t.co/vTSbJ2mpwK

— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) April 10, 2020