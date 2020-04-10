Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Commisso Fiorentina Lecce 3

FOTO: Lo stadio di Commisso diventa un’ospedale anti Covid-19


 Pubblicato in: News

Rocco Commisso continua ad essere in prima linea per la lotta al Coronavirus. Lo stadio della Columbia University, intitolato al presidente della Fiorentina, cambierà la sua funzione durante questo periodo e diventerà un ospedale per fronteggiare l’emergenza Covid-19. Ecco il tweet pubblicato dai profili social della società viola:

 

