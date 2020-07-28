Iachini: “C’è grande rammarico per quanto successo a Roma. Siamo partiti per fare una partita propositiva; con il Bologna ci vorrà una grande prestazione”

Alla vigilia del match di domani contro il Bologna, ha parlato così il tecnico della Fiorentina Beppe Iachini: “C’è rammarico perchè eravamo andati a Roma per fare la partita. Sulla carta volevamo essere ancora più propositivi, ancora più offensivi. Volevamo andare a fare una partita con più incisività nella fase offensiva e portarci a casa punti. Durante la gara poi abbiamo sbagliato qualcosa ma abbiamo anche tenuto bene il campo, creando qualche presupposto per essere pericolosi. L’episodio finale ha deciso il risultato, e ci dispiace molto. C’è grande rammarico per episodi fuori dalle nostre decisioni. Il Bologna è una squadra preparata e ci vorrà una partita importante; dovremo essere bravi a recuperare”.
