Il Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: C’è la lista della spesa per l’attacco

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: “Fiorentina ecco la lista: da Mandzukic a Belotti”. A pagina 26 in taglio alto: “Bomber per la viola. E’ casting a quattro”. In taglio basso: “Due emendamenti sugli stadi diventano assist per Commisso”
