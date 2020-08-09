Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Corriere dello Sport-Stadio edicola Fiorentina

Il Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: C’è la lista della spesa per l’attacco


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: “Fiorentina ecco la lista: da Mandzukic a Belotti”. A pagina 26 in taglio alto: “Bomber per la viola. E’ casting a quattro”. In taglio basso: “Due emendamenti sugli stadi diventano assist per Commisso”

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x