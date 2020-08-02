Il Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: La Fiorentina pensa a un avversario in particolare

Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, in prima pagina: “Niente da Fares”, con sommario: “A Ferrara (18) l’ultima della Fiorentina con un osservato speciale“. A pagina 20: “Fiorentina, affondo per Fares“. In basso le probabili formazioni: “Dentro Chiesa, Badelj ai saluti“. A pagina 21: “Iachini: cerco conferme sulla crescita collettiva”.

