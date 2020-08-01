Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Cutrone esultanza Fiorentina Torino

Il gol della disperazione al Verona? Può procurare un bel premio a Cutrone


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

E’ il premio “Renato Cesarini”, dedicato all’ex attaccante divenuto celebre per i gol arrivati a tempo scaduto e in questa stagione potrebbe andare all’attaccante della Fiorentina, Patrick Cutrone, che per il momento se lo contende con Mertens e Caicedo. Per il momento i gol più in extremis della stagione 2019/20 lo hanno segnato loro: nello specifico dell’attaccante viola, il riferimento è alla rete decisiva contro il Verona, arrivata al 96′ e valsa l’1-1 e un bel pezzo di salvezza per la squadra di Iachini.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x