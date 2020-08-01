Il gol della disperazione al Verona? Può procurare un bel premio a Cutrone

E’ il premio “Renato Cesarini”, dedicato all’ex attaccante divenuto celebre per i gol arrivati a tempo scaduto e in questa stagione potrebbe andare all’attaccante della Fiorentina, Patrick Cutrone, che per il momento se lo contende con Mertens e Caicedo. Per il momento i gol più in extremis della stagione 2019/20 lo hanno segnato loro: nello specifico dell’attaccante viola, il riferimento è alla rete decisiva contro il Verona, arrivata al 96′ e valsa l’1-1 e un bel pezzo di salvezza per la squadra di Iachini.

0 0 vote Article Rating