Foto: Luca Fanfani/Fiorentinanews.com

Il Gubbio chiude l’operazione per un giovane mediano della Fiorentina: i dettagli


 Pubblicato in: Calciomercato, Giovanili

Sembra tutto fatto per l’arrivo al Gubbio del centrocampista viola classe 2001 Alessandro Lovisa. Il giovane mediano lascerà la Fiorentina in prestito e sarà già a disposizione del mister Vincenzo Torrente nelle prossime ore. Nuova esperienza in Lega Pro dunque per Lovisa. A riportarlo è il sito umbro lanotiziaquotidiana.it

