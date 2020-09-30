Il Gubbio chiude l’operazione per un giovane mediano della Fiorentina: i dettagli

Sembra tutto fatto per l’arrivo al Gubbio del centrocampista viola classe 2001 Alessandro Lovisa. Il giovane mediano lascerà la Fiorentina in prestito e sarà già a disposizione del mister Vincenzo Torrente nelle prossime ore. Nuova esperienza in Lega Pro dunque per Lovisa. A riportarlo è il sito umbro lanotiziaquotidiana.it
