In attesa del pieno ritorno in viola, Pulgar può mettere minuti nelle gambe con il Cile


Dopo l’assenza forzata causata dal Covid prima e da una condizione deficitaria poi, Erick Pulgar è pronto a tornare a 360 gradi: stasera potrebbe farlo con la Fiorentina, con il pronto rilancio da titolare al “Tardini” contro il Parma. Ma poi per il centrocampista ci sarà anche il doppio appuntamento con il Cile, da cui torna ad essere convocato dopo addirittura un anno: il ct Rueda l’ha chiamato per la doppia sfida di qualificazione al Mondiale 2022 contro Perù e Venezuela, in programma il 13 e 17 novembre. Al netto delle insidie dettate dal momento e dai viaggi oltre Oceano, un’occasione utile per Pulgar che Iachini ancora non ha rilanciato al 100%.

