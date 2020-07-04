La Gazzetta dello Sport: A caccia del campione del mondo

Si parla di De Rossi anche su La Gazzetta dello Sport, a pagina 23 in taglio alto: “Mister De Rossi. La Fiorentina vuole l’ex romanista per la panchina” e in sommario: “Contatto tra il campione del mondo 2006 e il club di Commisso, che aveva già provato a prenderlo da giocatore”.

