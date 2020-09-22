La Nazione: Chiesa, tutto in quindici giorni

In prima pagina nell’inserto sportivo de La Nazione, troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Chiesa, tutto in 15 giorni”. A pagina 4 viene ripreso il tema della prima: “Chiesa, la verità in 15 giorni. Rocco aspetta l’offerta”. In taglio basso: “Pellegrini piace, ma c’è il Genoa. Ceccherini a un passo dal Verona”. A pagina 5 si guarda alla trasferta di Milano: “Amrabat e Pezzella: il turnover di Iachini”. In taglio basso: “Rocco, che settimana”. Infine c’è: “E Borja torna golfista”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments