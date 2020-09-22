La Nazione: Chiesa, tutto in quindici giorni

In prima pagina nell’inserto sportivo de La Nazione, troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Chiesa, tutto in 15 giorni”. A pagina 4 viene ripreso il tema della prima: “Chiesa, la verità in 15 giorni. Rocco aspetta l’offerta”. In taglio basso: “Pellegrini piace, ma c’è il Genoa. Ceccherini a un passo dal Verona”. A pagina 5 si guarda alla trasferta di Milano: “Amrabat e Pezzella: il turnover di Iachini”. In taglio basso: “Rocco, che settimana”. Infine c’è: “E Borja torna golfista”.

