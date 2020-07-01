La Nazione: Iachini fiuta la trappola

In prima pagina nell’inserto sportivo de La Nazione troviamo questo titolo: “C’è il Sassuolo, serve Fede”. A pagina 4 leggiamo: “Fiorentina, caccia al gol con Ribery-Chiesa”. A pagina 5 invece c’è: “Iachini fiuta la trappola: “Io non mi fido”. Di spalla: “Beppe e il futuro, decisione a breve”. A pagina 6 la probabile formazione: “Ghezzal va sulla fascia, FR7 accende l’attacco”. E ancora sul match di stasera: “Tre a rischio cartellino”. Infine c’è: “Vittoria per la storia”.
