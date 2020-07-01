Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola

banner mobile da riattivare






La Nazione edicola Fiorentina

La Nazione: Iachini fiuta la trappola


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

In prima pagina nell’inserto sportivo de La Nazione troviamo questo titolo: “C’è il Sassuolo, serve Fede”. A pagina 4 leggiamo: “Fiorentina, caccia al gol con Ribery-Chiesa”. A pagina 5 invece c’è: “Iachini fiuta la trappola: “Io non mi fido”. Di spalla: “Beppe e il futuro, decisione a breve”. A pagina 6 la probabile formazione: “Ghezzal va sulla fascia, FR7 accende l’attacco”. E ancora sul match di stasera: “Tre a rischio cartellino”. Infine c’è: “Vittoria per la storia”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x