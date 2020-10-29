La Nazione: Pezzella si fa ripulire la caviglia

In prima pagina nell’inserto sportivo de La Nazione, questo è il titolo sulla partita tra Fiorentina e Padova: “Viola avanti a testa bassa”. A pagina 4 l’apertura è per: “La Fiorentina soffre anche col Padova”. In taglio basso le pagelle: “Terracciano decisivo, Venuti segna un gol da centravanti”. A pagina 5 troviamo: “Ancora fragilità, ma FR7 è una buona notizia”. In taglio basso: “Carillo si tiene stretto il passaggio del turno: “Una prestazione ottima. Bene i gol dei nuovi”. Infine leggiamo: “Pezzella, caviglia ripulita in due ore”.

0 0 vote Article Rating