L’Uefa conferma: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20.30


Dopo la conferma sulla stabilità delle condizioni di Christian Eriksen, pochi minuti fa l’Uefa ha dato l’ufficialità: la sfida tra Danimarca e Finlandia, sospesa a pochi minuti dall’intervallo, ripartirà regolarmente alle 20.30 su richiesta di entrambe le squadre coinvolte. Le due squadre scenderanno in campo per i 5 minuti rimanenti della prima frazione di gara e per il secondo tempo.

Questo il tweet di pochi minuti fa della Uefa:

