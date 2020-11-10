Prandelli: La composizione dello staff in corso. Le facce nuove e la riconferma

Nuovo tecnico per la Fiorentina e nuovo staff che lo accompagnerà. Giuseppe Iachini si porta via i suoi collaboratori e Cesare Prandelli si porta i propri. La composizione dello staff è in corso. Probabile l’arrivo dello storico vice Gabriele Pin e di Valter Vio come preparatore atletico. Rosalen Lopez dovrebbe invece restare come preparatore dei portieri, anche perché era indipendente da Iachini.
