Prandelli: La composizione dello staff in corso. Le facce nuove e la riconferma

Nuovo tecnico per la Fiorentina e nuovo staff che lo accompagnerà. Giuseppe Iachini si porta via i suoi collaboratori e Cesare Prandelli si porta i propri. La composizione dello staff è in corso. Probabile l’arrivo dello storico vice Gabriele Pin e di Valter Vio come preparatore atletico. Rosalen Lopez dovrebbe invece restare come preparatore dei portieri, anche perché era indipendente da Iachini.

0 0 vote Article Rating