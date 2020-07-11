Repubblica: Così è uno strazio, tocca accontentarsi

Sull’edizione locale di Repubblica, si parla di Fiorentina già in prima pagina, nell’editoriale di Stefano Cappellini: “È uno strazio, accontentiamoci di non rischiare”. A pagina 10 in taglio alto: “Amrabat è già un ex: muscoli e cervello per il futuro viola” e in sommario: “Commisso lo ha acquistato a gennaio, domani sarà al Franchi con il Verona”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments