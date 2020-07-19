Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Repubblica: Il doppio avversario della Fiorentina


Sull’edizione locale di Repubblica a pagina 11 si parla di Fiorentina: “Il Toro e il tabù del Franchi i due avversari della Fiorentina” e in sommario: “La squadra non vince in casa da 6 mesi: oggi Chiesa titolare, in attacco pure Ribery e Cutrone”.

