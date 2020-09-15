Sentite Di Natale: “Chiesa? Bisogna riuscire a essere bravi quando le cose vanno male. Il percorso è lungo ma…”

Chiesa, la Fiorentina e un futuro ancora da decifrare. L’esterno classe ’97, come spiegato spesso da i dirigenti viola, non si muoverà da Firenze se non arriverà un’offerta congrua. Ha parlato del figlio d’arte anche l’ex attaccante dell’Udinese e della Nazionale Italiana Antonio Di Natale: “Chiesa può seguire suo papà Enrico. A parte la battuta, deve fare quel che sa fare. Bisogna riuscire a essere bravi quando le cose vanno male. Ci vuole pazienza, il percorso è lungo
