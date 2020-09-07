Una nuova amichevole per la Fiorentina in settimana? La possibilità c’è

Per questa settimana la Fiorentina ha già messo in programma una partita amichevole che si disputerà a Firenze contro la Reggiana, sabato prossimo con inizio alle 18. Ma il programma potrebbe arricchirsi di un’ulteriore sfida che verrebbe inserita per venerdì prossimo. I viola potrebbero giocare contro il Grosseto a Montecatini. Utilizziamo il condizionale perché ancora il match non è certo, ma in via di definizione.

