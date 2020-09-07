Una nuova amichevole per la Fiorentina in settimana? La possibilità c’è

Per questa settimana la Fiorentina ha già messo in programma una partita amichevole che si disputerà a Firenze contro la Reggiana, sabato prossimo con inizio alle 18. Ma il programma potrebbe arricchirsi di un’ulteriore sfida che verrebbe inserita per venerdì prossimo. I viola potrebbero giocare contro il Grosseto a Montecatini. Utilizziamo il condizionale perché ancora il match non è certo, ma in via di definizione.
@remol – I wish I had time to learn Italian properly, with work and being a student it is quite hard to squeeze in time for learning another language (which practically takes thousands of hours to master). But I will get there, hopefully soon.
l’amichevole con il grosseto sarebbe importante anche per aprire a una collaborazione per far maturare i nostri giovani in serie c.
Hesanka, it seems that you are an active Fiorentina fan and we are honored to have fans from abroad! If you wish to have more interactions with us, it’s time for you to learn Fiorentino 😉
Sono d’accordo con Hesanka.
Nn è vero, nn ho la minima idea di cosa abbia scritto, fo per fare il poliglotta accurturato
This could be a good chance for those who did not play in the Nations League (Castrovilli, Vlahovic, Ranieri, Dragowski) or for those that need to gain match fitness and to impress Beppe.