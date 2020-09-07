Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Ribery Castrovilli Fiorentina Torino

Una nuova amichevole per la Fiorentina in settimana? La possibilità c’è


 | Pubblicato in: News | 5 commenti

Per questa settimana la Fiorentina ha già messo in programma una partita amichevole che si disputerà a Firenze contro la Reggiana, sabato prossimo con inizio alle 18. Ma il programma potrebbe arricchirsi di un’ulteriore sfida che verrebbe inserita per venerdì prossimo. I viola potrebbero giocare contro il Grosseto a Montecatini. Utilizziamo il condizionale perché ancora il match non è certo, ma in via di definizione.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

5 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hesanka
Hesanka
2 minuti fa

@remol – I wish I had time to learn Italian properly, with work and being a student it is quite hard to squeeze in time for learning another language (which practically takes thousands of hours to master). But I will get there, hopefully soon.

0
Viola acceso
Viola acceso
26 minuti fa

l’amichevole con il grosseto sarebbe importante anche per aprire a una collaborazione per far maturare i nostri giovani in serie c.

0
remol
remol
34 minuti fa

Hesanka, it seems that you are an active Fiorentina fan and we are honored to have fans from abroad! If you wish to have more interactions with us, it’s time for you to learn Fiorentino 😉

0
S69
S69
1 ora fa

Sono d’accordo con Hesanka.
Nn è vero, nn ho la minima idea di cosa abbia scritto, fo per fare il poliglotta accurturato

1
Hesanka
Hesanka
1 ora fa

This could be a good chance for those who did not play in the Nations League (Castrovilli, Vlahovic, Ranieri, Dragowski) or for those that need to gain match fitness and to impress Beppe.

1
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x