Una pianticella del vivaio Fiorentina è pronta al grande salto verso la Serie A

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport il Genoa avrebbe chiuso il colpo Giuseppe Caso in arrivo dall’Arezzo. L’ala sinistra classe 1998 è cresciuta nelle giovanili della Fiorentina prima di passare in prestito al Cuneo e poi essere ceduto a titolo definitivo all’Arezzo. Adesso per lui sembra giunto il momento di fare il grande passo verso la Serie A.
