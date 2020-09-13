Una pianticella del vivaio Fiorentina è pronta al grande salto verso la Serie A

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport il Genoa avrebbe chiuso il colpo Giuseppe Caso in arrivo dall’Arezzo. L’ala sinistra classe 1998 è cresciuta nelle giovanili della Fiorentina prima di passare in prestito al Cuneo e poi essere ceduto a titolo definitivo all’Arezzo. Adesso per lui sembra giunto il momento di fare il grande passo verso la Serie A.

