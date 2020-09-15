Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Corriere dello Sport-Stadio edicola Fiorentina

Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Bonaventura spinge la Fiorentina


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio troviamo il titolo: “Euroviola”. Occhiello: “L’ex milanista si presenta e accende l’entusiasmo dei tifosi”. E ancora in prima: “Borja Valero firma: è tornato il sindaco”. A pagina 14 leggiamo: “Borja e Firenze affari di cuore”. Sottotitolo: “Il centrocampista ha un rapporto speciale con la città e la tifoseria: da svincolato non ha avuto dubbi”. In taglio basso: “Biraghi e Pezzella potrebbero farcela per la sfida contro il Toro”. Altra pagina per: “Bonaventura spinge: “Fiorentina rinforzata per l’Europa”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x