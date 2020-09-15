Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Bonaventura spinge la Fiorentina

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio troviamo il titolo: “Euroviola”. Occhiello: “L’ex milanista si presenta e accende l’entusiasmo dei tifosi”. E ancora in prima: “Borja Valero firma: è tornato il sindaco”. A pagina 14 leggiamo: “Borja e Firenze affari di cuore”. Sottotitolo: “Il centrocampista ha un rapporto speciale con la città e la tifoseria: da svincolato non ha avuto dubbi”. In taglio basso: “Biraghi e Pezzella potrebbero farcela per la sfida contro il Toro”. Altra pagina per: “Bonaventura spinge: “Fiorentina rinforzata per l’Europa”.

0 0 vote Article Rating