Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Bonaventura spinge la Fiorentina

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio troviamo il titolo: “Euroviola”. Occhiello: “L’ex milanista si presenta e accende l’entusiasmo dei tifosi”. E ancora in prima: “Borja Valero firma: è tornato il sindaco”. A pagina 14 leggiamo: “Borja e Firenze affari di cuore”. Sottotitolo: “Il centrocampista ha un rapporto speciale con la città e la tifoseria: da svincolato non ha avuto dubbi”. In taglio basso: “Biraghi e Pezzella potrebbero farcela per la sfida contro il Toro”. Altra pagina per: “Bonaventura spinge: “Fiorentina rinforzata per l’Europa”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments