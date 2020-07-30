Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Chiesa liberato

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio di oggi troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Chiesa liberato“. Sottotitolo: “Prima tripletta in carriera: Firenze ritrova il suo re“. A pagina 18 leggiamo: “Tris di Chiesa, che lezione al Bologna”. In taglio basso la moviola: “Bene Di Bello, Svamberg-gol, offside Orsolini“. A pagina 19 ci sono le pagelle: “Federico come Berna. Solo Dominguez si salva“. A pagina 21 le parole di Chiesa nel dopo gara: “Io, Fede, felice con Iachini”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments