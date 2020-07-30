Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Corriere dello Sport-Stadio edicola Fiorentina

Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Chiesa liberato


 | Pubblicato in: Edicola Viola | Lascia un commento

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio di oggi troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Chiesa liberato“. Sottotitolo: “Prima tripletta in carriera: Firenze ritrova il suo re“. A pagina 18 leggiamo: “Tris di Chiesa, che lezione al Bologna”. In taglio basso la moviola: “Bene Di Bello, Svamberg-gol, offside Orsolini“. A pagina 19 ci sono le pagelle: “Federico come Berna. Solo Dominguez si salva“. A pagina 21 le parole di Chiesa nel dopo gara: “Io, Fede, felice con Iachini”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x