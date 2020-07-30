Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Chiesa liberato

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio di oggi troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Chiesa liberato“. Sottotitolo: “Prima tripletta in carriera: Firenze ritrova il suo re“. A pagina 18 leggiamo: “Tris di Chiesa, che lezione al Bologna”. In taglio basso la moviola: “Bene Di Bello, Svamberg-gol, offside Orsolini“. A pagina 19 ci sono le pagelle: “Federico come Berna. Solo Dominguez si salva“. A pagina 21 le parole di Chiesa nel dopo gara: “Io, Fede, felice con Iachini”.

0 0 vote Article Rating