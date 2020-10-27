Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Il nuovo leader della Fiorentina

In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio leggiamo il titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Viola, un nuovo leader”. Sottotitolo: “Castrovilli, magie e un amore speciale per Firenze: firmerà fino al 2025″. A pagina 21 in apertura c’è: “Castrovilli in pista, la danza del dieci“. In taglio basso invece c’è: “Commisso: “Con me la maggioranza dei tifosi“. E ancora: “Non ci sarà un altro caso Chiesa. Mercato? Ho spinto solo per Amrabat“. Infine troviamo: “Domani in coppa contro il Padova ci sarà turnover. Ribery sta meglio, debutta Barreca”.
